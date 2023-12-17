3 hours ago

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially confirmed the receipt of provisional squads from all 24 participating teams gearing up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d'Ivoire.

By adhering to the tournament regulations, each qualified member association met the requirement of submitting a provisional list, limited to a maximum of 55 players, before the December 14, 2023 deadline.

This development signifies a pivotal moment in the countdown to the AFCON 2023, slated to unfold from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

Teams are granted the flexibility to finalize their squads until January 3, 2023, with the option to make adjustments to their rosters within this timeframe.

The revelation of the expanded provisional squads has stirred excitement among football enthusiasts eagerly anticipating the commencement of the tournament.

With 24 teams in contention, AFCON 2023 is poised to deliver one of the most thrilling and unpredictable football spectacles in recent memory.

The provisional squads boast a mix of established African football icons, including Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, and the reigning African Player of the Year, Victor Osimhen.

Notably, the lists also feature emerging young talents poised to make a significant impact during the tournament.

Anticipation is running high among fans as the tournament promises captivating matchups, starting with the opener between hosts Côte d'Ivoire and defending champions Algeria.

The return of familiar football powerhouses such as Egypt, Nigeria, and Cameroon further adds to the excitement surrounding AFCON 2023.