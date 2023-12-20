18 minutes ago

In a recent announcement by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Friday, Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has unveiled a 55-man provisional squad for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The squad includes key players like captain Andre Ayew, Baba Rahman, Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, Daniel Amartey, and the injured duo of Thomas Partey and Tariq Lamptey.

A noteworthy aspect of the squad is the inclusion of players from the Ghana Premier League, showcasing a blend of experience and local talent as Ghana sets its sights on clinching the AFCON title.

Richmond Lamptey from Asante Kotoko and Felix Kyei from Medeama lead the contingent of local players, adding depth and diversity to the team.

Surprising additions to the squad include Dreams FC duo John Antwi, a veteran striker, and Godfred Atuahene.

Medeama boasts the highest representation with four players – Jonathan Sowah (Striker), Fataw Abdul Hamidu (Defender), and Derrick Fordjour.

Additionally, Razak Simpson from Nations FC and Benjamin Asare from Great Olympics have secured spots in the provisional 55-man squad.

The final deadline for squad submissions is January 3, 2024, allowing teams to register up to 27 players.

However, only 23 players can be named for each match during the tournament.

The additional players on the final list are optional, providing flexibility for teams to make changes in case of injuries or illnesses before their first match.

The 2023 AFCON is slated to take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024, across various Ivorian cities, including Abidjan, Bouake, Korhogo, San Pedro, and Yamoussoukro.

Ghana's group stage matches will unfold in Abidjan, where they are set to face Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique in their quest to end a drought of over 40 years in the AFCON.

FULL LIST BELOW: