13 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is undergoing a comprehensive security overhaul, with a primary focus on bolstering security at the national team's training camp.

The decision to reinforce security protocols follows a strategic shift in the training location from South Africa to Kumasi.

Henry Asante Twum, the spokesman for the Ghana FA, shared insights into the ambitious steps being taken to ensure the safety and undisturbed focus of the national squad.

Speaking on the security measures, Asante stated, "In a bid to prepare the team for the tournament, the Ghana FA is working hand in hand with both the police and military forces to provide the team's training camp with robust security measures," Asante explained.

Originally slated for South Africa, the team's training camp was scrapped and moved to Kumasi. This change, as disclosed by Asante, prompted a meticulous reevaluation of security arrangements to align with the new setting.

The national team is set to engage in a friendly match against Namibia, a pivotal fixture designed to fine-tune their competitive edge before the main event.

"Yesterday immediately after we finished with the meeting the FA is taking steps to beef up security at the hotel as we speak I am sure you don't know where the team will camp you don't know which hotel we will come in Kumasi," he told Joy Sports.

"We want to try as much as possible to prepare the grounds an so there is an advance team in Kumasi working on putting things in place.

"We have spoken to the security apparatus to provide us with top top quality security and here I am talking about joint police an military so that we will be able to get that atmosphere we are looking for,"

As part of the preparations for the upcoming tournament, the GFA is collaborating with both the police and military forces to implement robust security measures at the team's training camp.

Originally planned for South Africa, the training camp was relocated to Kumasi, prompting a meticulous reassessment of security arrangements to align with the new setting.

The national team is scheduled to engage in a friendly match against Namibia as a crucial fixture to fine-tune their competitive edge before the main event.

The GFA aims to create a secure environment that allows the team to focus on preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations without disruptions.