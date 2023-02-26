1 hour ago

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed the date, venue and time for the 2023 AFCON qualifier between Angola and Ghana.

The Black Stars will host the Palancas negras at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Thursday, March 23, 2023 before travelling to Luanda for the reverse fixture. The game has been fixed for Monday, March, 27, 2023 and will take place at Estadio 11 de Novembro at 17H00

The Black Stars are top of Group E with 4 points following a 3-0 win over Madagascar and a 1-1 draw against Central African Republic.