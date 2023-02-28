2 hours ago

Head coach of the Palancas Negras of Angola, Pedro Goncalves has set his sights on beating Ghana in next month's African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ghana will host Angola on March 23 at the Baba Yara Stadium before traveling to Luanda four later for the reverse fixture.

It will be the first game for new Ghana coach Chris Hughton who was recently confirmed after serving as technical advisor for some time.

The Portuguese trainer admits that Ghana is a good side as they were among five teams to have represented Africa at the last World Cup but his side will beat Ghana.

“Well, I hope we have the strength for six points. We are going to play round three and round four against Ghana. Ghana is one of the best teams in Africa.

“They were at the last World Cup. They represented very well and we saw the power of the Black Stars. Only five African national teams represented the continent and Ghana was there.

“They are one of the best teams. I watched their performance and they are strong, they improved so much at the World Cup. They have a lot of very good players; they have more players abroad.

“We are going to face a powerful team in Africa but in our mind, we want to grow, play and challenge ourselves with the big teams.

“This is our mind as we face the Black Stars,” he told Ghanasportspage.com.

“Watch out for us, believe that we will face one-on-one and beat the Black Stars.”

Ghana is top of the group with 4 points after a win against Madagascar and a draw against Central Africa Republic.