3 hours ago

A dominant Black Satellite were kept at bay by Morocco as the second Group C match ended in a hard fought 0-0 draw in the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

The Satellite controlled proceedings in major part of the game it was the North Africans who put in strong resistance to earn a point which keeps them at second position but same 4 points with Ghana.

The Black Satellites played some exciting football in hopes of adding another win to secure early qualification to the knockout stage of the tournament.

Despite both teams playing very well in the first half, neither side could not find the back of the net and had to settle for a draw at the break.

In the second half, Morocco played some delightful football in the early parts but the Black Satellites managed to keep them out.

The draw sees the Black Satellites keeping the hope of advancing to the knockout stage of the competition alive. They will next play against Gambia in the final group game.

The result sees Ghana staying top of Group C with four points and four goals.