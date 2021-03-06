1 hour ago

Ghana coach Abdul Karim Zito Kabutey has maintained his starting line-up to face Uganda in the final of the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations being staged in Mauritania.

Coach Zito stuck to the same team that beat Gambia by a lone goal in the semi-finals game played on Monday.

Captain Afriyie Barnieh is once again expected to start on he right side of attack for the Black Satellites with Mohammed Sulemana on the left.

Percious Boah who is gunning for the top scorer of the competition, will start upfront for Ghana in today’s match against the Hippos of Uganda.

The quartet in defense has also been retained with Ibrahim Danlad in post.

Fatawu Issahaku and Emmanuel Essiam will form the central defensive pair for this evening’s game.

Below is Ghana XI for today’s final match:



