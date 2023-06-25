4 hours ago

Emmanuel Yeboah was the star of the show in Ghana's opening game against Congo in the TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 and was rightly rewarded as the man of the match.

The substitute striker stole the spotlight as he scored twice to guide his team to a hard-fought 3-2 triumph over Congo at the TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 in Morocco on Sunday.

The captivating Group A encounter, held in Rabat at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex, witnessed the Black Meteors emerging victorious despite a nail-biting comeback from Congo after being down 3-0.

The first half remained goalless as both teams exhibited resilience and determination.

However, Ghana returned to the pitch for the second half with an insatiable hunger for goals.

Ghana's head coach, Ibrahim Tanko, made impactful substitutions by introducing Emmanuel Yeboah and Hafiz Ibrahim, replacing Afriyie Barnieh and Sylvester Simba, respectively. Their presence immediately made a difference.

Just five minutes into the second half, Ernest Nuamah gave Ghana the lead with a simple tap-in from Emmanuel Yeboah's well-executed cross from the right wing.

The Ghanaian squad continued their attacking momentum, aiming for more goals.

Congo's Borel Tomandzoto posed a threat to the Ghanaian defense as he dribbled past a defender, but his shot missed the target.

In the 75th minute, Emmanuel Yeboah made his mark on the scoresheet as he outpaced a defender on the left wing and unleashed a well-placed low shot that beat the Congo goalkeeper.

The Black Meteors persisted with their relentless pressure, and their efforts paid off in the 83rd minute when Congo's Djigo Saikou committed a foul inside the box, resulting in a penalty.

Yeboah confidently converted the penalty, seemingly extending Ghana's lead to 3-0.

However, the goal was disallowed as the referee ordered a retake due to the Congo goalkeeper, Dhody Bissila, moving before the ball was struck. Bissila received a caution for his premature actions.

In the third minute of added time, Congo managed to salvage a goal when substitute Reich Kokolo expertly headed in a well-delivered free kick.

A minute later, Yann Kouori-Ngatse took advantage of Ghana's defensive lapses to score Congo's second goal, setting up a tense finish to the match.

Looking ahead, Ghana will face hosts Morocco in a crucial Group A clash on Tuesday, while Congo Brazzaville will take on Guinea in the day's second match.

In the opening match on Saturday, Morocco secured a 2-1 victory over Guinea.

The stage is set for another exhilarating round of U23 AFCON clashes as the teams strive to make their mark in the tournament.