The Black Satellites of Ghana kick 0years started their U20 AFCON campaign with on a right note, grabbing 4:0 victory against debutant Tanzania on Tuesday.

A brace from Precious Boah, one each from Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Joselpho Barnes ensured Ghana tamed their Tanzanian counterparts at the Stade Municipal Nouadhibou.

It was game the Black Satellite took total dominance and could have scored even more.

Coach Karim Zito’s charges exhibited a superhuman performance to snatch the full points against the Tanzanians.

Precious Boah opened the deadlock with a perfect curled free-kick in just three minutes to the game before Abdul Fatawu Issahaku made it 2:0 for Ghana in the 30th minute.

Boah netted his second goal in the game in the 70th minute before forward Joselpho Barnes had the final goal for Ghana in the 88th minute.

Ghana face Morocco in the next game on Friday and a victory will secure the West African country a ticket to the semi final.