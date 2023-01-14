1 hour ago

Still reminiscing on last year’s AFCON victory with Senegal, goalkeeper Alioune Badara Faty is seeking to replicate that success at the TotalEnergies CHAN 2022 in Algeria.

Faty, who was the fourth choice goalkeeper with the Teranga Lions on their way to lifting their first ever continental title in Cameroon in 2021, looks back at what has been a roller coaster journey that has since seen him also inspire Senegal to CHAN qualification for the first time since 2011.

“The journey was not easy. We played at the COSAFA tournament where we finished in third place then we played another tournament in Turkey which was not very successful as well as a lot of friendly matches. It is all part of the preparations and it made us stronger because we saw the results afterwards,” he explained.

“It was not easy because we were not used to playing together. Despite everything, we qualified against Liberia in the first round then we had to play Guinea. It was a challenge for us to qualify after 11 years of being absence. It was a difficult match in the first leg but we were able to snatch the 1-0 victory at home. In the return leg, it was still a complicated match but we were able to qualify on penalties.”

The 23-year-old Faty who is a double champion with Casa Sports winning the domestic league and Cup in 2022 in Senegal wants to reproduce this form at the CHAN.

His great saves during the penalty shootout against Guinea in the last rounf of qualifiers were very key in guiding Senegal to a 5-3 victory following a 1-1 aggregate draw over two legs.

CHAN 2022 therefore presents itself as a great opportunity for him to show his talent, and perhaps stake a claim for a place in the senior squad that will be seeking to defend their AFCON title next year in Côte d’Ivoire.

Faty reminisces, “It was an unforgettable moment for me. We had the team spirit we needed to win the trophy and we received a memorable welcome back home when we arrived with the trophy. I hope to pass on the same spirit to this group for CHAN. We are impatient.”

Since emerging as African Champion with Senegal, Faty’s stock has risen among his peers and for everyone back home in general.

Known for his calmness and mastery of aerial balls, Faty knows how to manage any opponent’s offensive approach. The enormous confidence garnered after the AFCON victory is obvious in his gestures so it was not a surprise that Senegal coach Pape Thiaw included him in his squad for the tournament in Algeria.