3 hours ago

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has called on African countries to leverage their abundant mineral resources to stabilize weakening local currencies against major global currencies — a move inspired by Ghana’s Gold Purchasing Programme.

The proposal, described as a bold step toward transforming Africa’s financial landscape, recommends the creation of a minerals-backed currency system anchored by the continent’s vast reserves of gold, cobalt, copper, lithium, manganese, and rare earth elements. These resources are vital to the global energy transition and are increasingly in high demand.

According to the AfDB, Africa controls a significant portion of the world’s critical mineral reserves but continues to attract only a small share of global energy investments. The Bank attributes this to unstable and weak currency markets across the continent, which discourage foreign capital inflows.

The proposed minerals-backed system, the AfDB believes, could strengthen local currencies, reduce borrowing costs, and boost investor confidence, particularly in financing large-scale clean energy and industrial projects. It could also help narrow Africa’s estimated $400 billion annual funding gap.

Ghana’s Example

Long before the AfDB’s proposal, Ghana had already taken a pioneering step through the Bank of Ghana’s Gold Purchasing Programme, launched in 2023. The initiative was designed to build up the nation’s gold reserves and reduce dependence on foreign currency for essential imports such as oil.

The programme has proven highly successful. Ghana’s central bank gold reserves have increased from 8.7 tonnes to 37 tonnes, strengthening the country’s ability to support its currency and improving its financial resilience.

By using gold instead of U.S. dollars to pay for critical oil imports, Ghana effectively conserved its foreign exchange reserves at a time of intense economic pressure.

Last week, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana announced that the central bank would inject about $1.5 billion into the economy through the Gold Purchasing Programme to further stabilise the cedi.

Experts estimate that the value of Ghana’s gold reserves now runs into the billions, providing the country with a financial buffer that would have been difficult to achieve through traditional borrowing in such a short time.

The AfDB says Ghana’s success story demonstrates the transformative potential of resource-backed financial strategies and could serve as a blueprint for the rest of Africa in its pursuit of economic stability and resilience.