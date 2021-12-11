3 hours ago

Agent of AS Roma young striker Felix Afena-Gyan, Oliver Arthur has ruled out his client playing in the African Cup of Nations as he thinks he is too young and needs to mature as a player.

According Arthur, the player needs to be afforded time to develop and stand on his feet at AS Roma before he can start playing for Ghana.

Afena-Gyan may be named in the provisional squad that will be named by the Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac next week.

The 18 year old AS Roma striker turned down an invitation to play for Ghana during the last round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia.

“For AFCON, I can’t say he is ready now, AFCON is for two months and it’s a long time.

“I think we need to see the progress and how it goes. All I’m saying is that the boy needs a little bit of development before he will be fully ready for the national team,” Oliver Arthur told Joy FM.

The player who recently recovered from COVID-19 is likely not to play for Ghana at the next AFCON.