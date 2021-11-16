2 hours ago

Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, has rendered an apology for deceiving the public with a photo he used in describing purported sand-winning activity at Keta in the Volta Region.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express show, the Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament said:

“I sincerely apologise for relying on this [picture]…I render an unqualified apology. We reasonably relied on this picture in an article, the source has since pulled down and I apologise and it was not intended to mislead, if it was so, we wouldn’t have handed over all the documents.”

Last week, Afenyo-Markin during a press conference in Parliament on the Keta tidal waves, showed a picture of some heavy-duty trucks purportedly loading sand from the shores of Keta in the Volta Region.

He was challenged by Nelson-Rockson Dafeamekpor, stating that, the picture he [Afenyo-Markin] portrayed does not have anything to do with Keta.

The image, according to Joy News originated from Free Town in Sierra Leone.

But the Effutu legislator indicated that the intention of showing the image at the press conference was not to mislead the public.

He explained that the source he relied on for the picture has pulled the image down hence the apology to the people of Keta, and all Ghanaians who had the opportunity to see the picture.