4 hours ago

The Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has beat a retreat on his proposed amendments to the promotion of proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values popularly known as the Anti-Gay Bill.

This decision comes after the House rejected two of his last-minute amendments that sought to replace imprisonment with community service for individuals engaged in LGBT activities.

Additionally, Afenyo-Markin withdrew his latest amendment, which aimed to proscribe mandatory counselling as a post-conviction sentence for offenders.

His proposal for a meeting between the flagbearers of the governing New Patriotic Party and the largest opposition, National Democratic Congress to seek a consensus on the bill was promptly dismissed by the Speaker.

The anti-LGBTQ bill sponsored by eight Members of Parliament led by Ningo Prampram MP, Samuel Nartey George, had stalled for months.

The bill which was expected to be passed last week was blocked by Mr Afenyo-Markin who proposed several new amendments.

The bill has been a subject of controversy since its introduction in Parliament in August 2021, with human rights groups arguing that it would infringe upon the rights of LGBT individuals in Ghana.

On Thursday, February 8, 2024, Parliament approved a three-to-five-year jail term for those deliberately promoting or sponsoring LGBTQ+ activities. Offenders caught in the act could face imprisonment ranging from a minimum of 6 months to a maximum of 3 years.

During the bill’s amendment process, Afenyo-Markin contended that punitive measures would not contribute to the rehabilitation of offenders. He expressed apprehension about the condition of the country’s prisons and their inadequacy in providing necessary rehabilitation services.

The Effutu lawmaker proposed substituting a minimum two-month prison sentence with a minimum one month community service for individuals convicted of LGBTQ+ activities.