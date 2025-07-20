7 hours ago

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has launched a scathing critique of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), accusing the ruling party of betraying its campaign promises and worsening the lives of ordinary Ghanaians.

Speaking at the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) National Delegates Conference in Accra on Saturday, July 19, Afenyo-Markin said the NDC has failed to live up to its pledges, particularly in areas affecting economic stability and national governance.

“The NDC’s betrayal is glaring. New levies on fuel have sparked pump prices, crashing ordinary Ghanaians,” he said, referencing recent hikes in fuel prices that have placed additional burdens on citizens.

He also criticized the NDC’s handling of illegal mining, or galamsey, describing the government’s approach as hypocritical. “Their pledge to end galamsey has crashed into chaos.

The president calls it a national emergency, yet refuses to declare a state of emergency,” he remarked.

Turning to the judiciary, Afenyo-Markin condemned what he described as politically motivated attacks on the country’s legal system.

“They have vowed to reset our nation, but it has become a brazen assault on our judiciary—starting with the shameful vilification of our Chief Justice,” he stated.

He further alleged that the NDC was plotting to exploit Ghana’s mineral resources for partisan gain. “Their promise of change is a sham, with schemes afoot to funnel our mineral wealth to their cronies,” he charged.

Addressing the recent Ablekuma North by-election rerun, the Minority Leader claimed the process was marred by violence allegedly orchestrated by NDC-affiliated individuals.

“Worst of all, the questionable Ablekuma North rerun where NDC-affiliated thugs attacked our candidate Nana Akua Afriyie and former MP Hawa Koomson,” he asserted.

Afenyo-Markin concluded his remarks with a firm condemnation of the NDC’s leadership, declaring, “The message is clear—NDC is a failure, Ghana deserves better.”