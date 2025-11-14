2 hours ago

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has criticised the government for failing to provide clear details on its widely publicised 24-Hour Economy policy in the 2026 Budget Statement.

According to him, despite earlier assurances that the initiative would create significant employment opportunities, the budget presented by the Minister for Finance did not offer any substantive explanation of how the policy will be implemented.

His comments followed the presentation of the 2026 Budget Statement and Economic Policy by Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson in Parliament. In the presentation, Dr Forson said the government is projecting total revenue and grants of GH¢268.1 billion for 2026 — an 18.3 percent increase over the GH¢226.7 billion expected for 2025.

He also indicated that the government plans to create up to 800,000 new jobs next year and will allocate GH¢110 million in 2026 to support the rollout of the 24-Hour Economy Programme, which aims to enhance productivity, expand exports, and boost nationwide employment.

But Mr Afenyo-Markin insisted that the government has not demonstrated genuine commitment to its own flagship initiative.

“When Ghanaians voted for the NDC, they said they were bringing them jobs. They said they would do this through their flagship 24-Hour Economy — one job running three shifts to provide three jobs.

“Go to Ga Mashie and other places; the youth there are asking where the jobs are or the 24-Hour Economy. But the budget didn’t even mention it. Yet you have MPs singing about a policy they cannot even see,” he said.