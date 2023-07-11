4 hours ago

Members of Parliament and Municipal Chief Executives from Gomoa and Effutu in the Central Region have constituted a bipartisan probe into matters of land disputes surrounding both communities.

The Gomoa Assin Traditional Council, which has jurisdiction over all the Gomoa towns, recently expressed dissatisfaction with the alleged encroachment activities of residents of Effutu on their lands.

The council bemoaned that the trend, if not dealt with, could lead to a confrontation between the two traditional authorities.

Speaking to journalists in Parliament, the political leaders called for calm among the traditional authorities as they take proactive steps in dealing with the long-standing land disputes.

Addressing journalists on behalf of the group, the Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, said, “There is a disturbing matter within our enclave, the Effutu-Gomoa enclave. We met and had discussions aimed at ensuring calm and peace within that enclave in the Central Region. We met as leaders for our community yesterday, and we are not here as NDC or NPP. That is why we are here together to make this strong case to let the people, our chiefs, opinion leaders, all stakeholders, businessmen and women know that we stand for peace, and we want our communities to develop in peace. In any event, there is neither an NPP Effutu man nor an NDC Gomoa man, we are all one people.”

“We must emphasize that while someone may have their mother being a Gomoa, or their father an Effutu, so we have lived together, and we don’t want anyone to disturb the peace within that enclave,” he said.

He said the committee will ensure that boundary issues are resolved and that ancestral land is protected from encroachers.

“The leadership comprises 4 MPs, 4 MCEs. We have decided to address the escalating land disputes between Gomoa and Effutu communities. We stand united in our unwavering commitment to resolving this issue and safeguarding the ancestral lands and all chiefs within our jurisdiction. At a joint meeting held yesterday, we carefully considered the concerns surrounding the land disputes and recognized the necessity for proactive measures to address the challenges at hand.”

Source: citifmonline