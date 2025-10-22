3 hours ago

Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has sharply criticised the government for what he perceives as a lack of serious effort to tackle unemployment, particularly within the private sector.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Parliament's third meeting, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP questioned the government's economic direction, stating that inflation figures alone cannot be used to claim economic stability.

“We cannot say that inflation has helped to stabilise prices,” he said. “If you monitor the opportunities for jobs, we are really getting nothing.”

The Minority Leader went on to criticise the government for neglecting private sector-led job creation and highlighted the abandonment of the flagship One District, One Factory (1D1F) initiative, a program launched under the previous administration to promote industrialization and local employment.

“They came to cancel the 1D1F. They say they don’t need it but the 1D1F was a major boost for the private sector.

Afenyo-Markin explained the NPP’s centre-right ideology, which supports empowering the private sector as a driver of economic growth.

“We in the NPP are centre-right ideologists. We believe in the private sector, the private market creates opportunity for industry to grow so they can employ more,” he said.

He contrasted this with the current government’s approach, which he characterized as socially democratic and centre-left, asserting that their policies have failed to produce effective plans for private sector development.

“They are social democrats, centre-left. We don’t know what they intend to plan,” he remarked. “We cannot say that they have shown seriousness in terms of job creation for the private sector.”