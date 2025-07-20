53 minutes ago

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has rallied members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to embrace unity and reconnect with the party’s grassroots as it begins a new chapter following its 2024 electoral defeat.

Addressing delegates at the NPP’s National Delegates Conference held on Saturday, July 19, at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra, Afenyo-Markin dispelled claims that the party is in crisis, describing it instead as “battle-tested, not broken.”

He emphasized the need for renewed discipline, internal reflection, and loyalty to a collective purpose. “We’re in a season that demands sober reflection and radical unity,” he said.

“This is a time to rebuild, re-engage the base, and reconnect with Ghanaians with a bold new vision. Unity doesn’t mean uniformity—it means loyalty to a shared purpose.”

Calling for a strategic rebranding, the Minority Leader urged party members to adopt a tone and posture grounded in respect, character, and results. He cautioned that internal divisions, suspicion, and disunity have taken a toll on the party's cohesion and credibility.

“We must rebuild together, anchored in the belief that no individual is bigger than the NPP. That principle should reflect in our strategy and how we treat one another.

Let’s end hate campaigns and reclaim the spirit of discipline and shared values,” he added.

The National Delegates Conference, which convened key figures from across the country, marks a significant step in the NPP’s efforts to restructure and reposition itself for a stronger run in the 2028 general elections.