1 hour ago

The Technical team of the Black Princesses has named Afia Nyarko as replacement for Evelyn Badu due to medical reasons per the tournament registrations.

The Black Princesses skipper has been ruled out of the tournament after sustaining an ankle injury and has been ruled out of the tournament following medical advice.

The change has been approved by FIFA on medical grounds. Afia Nyarko who was with the team until the cut off in France will now rejoin the Ghana squad for the tournament.The Black Princesses will take on USA later today in their group opener at the Estadio Alejandro Morera at 17:00GMT.