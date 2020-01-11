2 hours ago

Controversial Ghanaian media personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly called Afia Schwarzenegger, has asked Ghanaians to pray for her as she fears her current condition could bring an unnaturally early death.

In a post on a social networking service, Instagram, the Queen of comedy said she was very sick and has been hospitalised two times in just one week over depression.

According to her, she could neither sleep nor eat. "I cry in my dreams and wake to a wet pillow", portions of Schwar's post read.

She, however, revealed how she was tormented and broken over the death of her close friend.

"My friend's death is taking its toll on me", she wrote.

Background

Top Ghanaian makeup artist and model, whom Schwar said was her 'closest ally', Dorcas Yamoah died on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, where she was receiving treatment after being involved in an accident.

Dorky, as she was affectionately called, was the CEO of popular makeup artistry, Spicy Looks and served as the official makeup artist for Afia Schwarnneger, actress and TV presenter, Selly Galley as well as other top Ghanaian celebrities.

Source: Ghanaguardian.com