By the courtesy of Afia Schwarzenegger, a video of Rose Appiah Mensah, wife of NAM1, partying hard has dropped online.

This comes after some disgruntled clients of Nana Appiah Mensah’s gold dealership and investment company, besieged his residence yesterday over their locked up cash in the Menzgold saga.

NAM1’s wife, known in showbiz as Gh Rozy, lives a very private life, hence, this video of her partying hard with some few friends in a vehicle which looks like a limousine comes as a shock to many.

Afia Schwarzenegger captioned the photo “Is this Not Nam 1's wife...hmmm. I dedicate OUR Money to Menzgold customers... If you want to know how ur money was spent this Christmas” Watch the video below.