2 hours ago

Actress Afia Schwarzenegger has once again thrown shots at her former husband, Lawrence Abrokwah in a slideshow video that captured her one-time beloved partner with a new woman.

Months after their messy breakup, Abrokwah, who was rumoured to be in a relationship with singer, Kezia Gee in May 2018, went public with their love affair by sharing photos and videos of their fun moments together.

Not much has been heard about the two after their public display of affection.

Fast forward to August 2022, Afia Schwar took to her social media pages to share some throwback photos of Abrokwah and Kezia to mock them and also question their whereabouts after the show they put up years ago to spite her.

"Today is national violence day. I wonder where these two individuals are? (laughs). Take a look at the mortal combat shoe the woman is wearing," she said.

In a separate post, Afia shared the famous video of Abrokwah, who in an interview with radio presenter, Kofi Adomah, explained how he caught his wife in bed with another man in their matrimonial bed.