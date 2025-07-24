Afia Schwarzenegger responds to GHghs10 million defamation suit filed by Sammy Gyamfi

Comedienne and social media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has broken her silence following a GH₵10 million defamation lawsuit filed against her by Sammy Gyamfi, the CEO of Goldbod Group and National Communications Officer of the NDC.

The lawsuit, lodged at the High Court, is in response to allegations made by Afia on social media.

In her posts, she claimed that Gyamfi had purchased property in the United States for his wife—or allegedly her sister—and accused him of engaging in inappropriate relationships with students from the University of Ghana.

Gyamfi has vehemently denied all accusations, describing them as “false, malicious, and intended to damage his reputation.” He further clarified that his wife does not have a sister named Vida, directly contradicting Afia’s claims.

In a defiant response posted via Instagram, Afia Schwarzenegger dismissed the lawsuit and questioned Sammy Gyamfi’s integrity and credibility.

“Sammy Gyamfi, are you fine? I guess you are a lawyer. The law says he who comes with equity must come with clean hands,” she stated, citing a legal maxim often used to challenge the moral standing of a complainant.

Afia went on to accuse Gyamfi of making unsubstantiated public allegations in the past. She referenced his appearance on national television, where he allegedly linked the Ghanaian tech company Hubtel to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and challenged him to defend those remarks.

While Sammy Gyamfi has taken the legal route to address what he sees as calculated damage to his reputation, Afia Schwarzenegger appears unfazed, turning to her social media platform to fight back.

As the case proceeds in court, the public awaits further developments in what is shaping up to be a highly publicized legal battle between two controversial public figures.