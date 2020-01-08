1 hour ago

As part of the government’s One District, One Factory (1D1F) initiative, Afram Plains South District in the Eastern Region is set to get two factories.

The factories, a Cassava Processing and Pig Production are located at Forifori and Agyata respectively is expected to be completed in the next six months.

When finished, the factories will employ over 1,000 youth which would help reduce the unemployment rate in the deprive District.

The Eastern Regional Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Jeff Konadu who owns the Cassava Processing factory after touring the site over the weekend explained to journalists that the pigs farm will produce a minimum of 45,000 metric tons of pig meat every month.

He said the animal feed factory is set to produce high-end pig feed, chicken feed dog feed etc, adding that the feed factory will use the cassava residue from the cassava processing factory nearby and mix with other ingredients to produce the feed for the pigs.

He noted that the farmers in Afram Plains South are going to have a ready market for their farm produce such as cassava, maize, and other farm products.

Jeff Konadu added that the cassava would be processed into gari and chips, which would be supplied to local markets and some exported to other countries.

On his part, Mr George Ofori, the Kwahu Afram Plains South District Chief Executive said the factory would enhance the agribusiness sector with opportunities for women and persons living with disabilities.

Mr Ofori said 200 acres of cassava had been planted to serve as raw materials to feed the factory and that the factory had prompted many farmers to go into the cultivation of cassava in the district.

He commended the government effort in the implementation of programs that enhance agriculture in the district.

He noted that, since Afram Plains has become the food basket of the country, people within the District are always happy with programs that will enhance agriculture.

He acknowledged the government for the provision of tractors and irrigation machines to reduce the burden of farmers as he believes with the equipment at their folds now, farming has become attractive and easy in the area.

On planting for food and jobs, he revealed that production of maize by farmers have been successful and that, calling on the government to buy the maize product from the farmers.

He said, by the end of the year the one district one warehouse will come to bare and start operations for the people.