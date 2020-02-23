1 hour ago

Africa Education Watch has petitioned the Education Ministry to investigate the alleged leaked questions for the teachers' promotional examinations which were conducted on February 20 and 21.

The civil society group, in a press statement, said that the integrity of the Ghana Education Service’s (GES) teachers promotion system has been compromised.

The teacher promotional examinations is a new system to replace the old system of teachers being interviewed to gain promotion.

AEW expressed its disappointment in the manner in which the GES addressed the issue of the leaked examination questions, saying that it expected the public education service to change the questions when they were made aware of the leakage.

Read the press statement below.

Source: myjoyonline