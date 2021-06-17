1 hour ago

The Africa Eye in partnership with the Ga community would embark on a national campaign through press conferences to ensure justice and fairness in the acquisition of GA lands in Ghana.

The land is an indispensable asset. It’s a source of livelihood and social identity but the deprivation of the indigenes of greater Accra from the benefit of their lands by the political and business cartels breeds poverty among Gas.

It is in view of this damning development, that Africa Eye, in collaboration with the marginalized community, under the leadership of King Ayi Tunnmaa (11), the chief of defence for the Ga-state, who doubles as the chief executive officer for Ga-Dangbe lands administration calls for rectification of all lands in the Greater Accra region for transparency and accountability.

saying ‘’ so my people can benefit from the returns of the new transactions to develop the poor but needy Ga areas by building vocational centres, schools and hospitals’’

The President of Africa Eye Mr Yahaya Alhassan said his outfit would expose all the security agencies (BNI, IGP National security ), politicians and estate developers who take the GA leadership for granted.

Adding that, the first press conference would be held in June at the Accra press centre with 10 TV stations,15 radio stations, two newspapers,3 top online bloggers to protect and champion the deserving rights of the GA community.