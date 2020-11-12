21 minutes ago

Chairman of the Ovation Media Group, Chief Dele Momodu has reacted to the demise of the late Jerry John Rawlings.

According to him, Africa has lost one of her greatest heroes.

Paying tribute to the late president on his micro-blogging page, Twitter, Dele Momodu said J.J Rawlings was his inspiration to work harder and achieve more in life.

The late Rawlings was reported dead on Thursday, November 12, 2020, after battling a short illness.

He was admired for his disciplined personality and his zeal to get things done.

Read his Twitter post below..