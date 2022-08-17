2 hours ago

Just about a few months ago, King Oyanka, A traditional royal Ruler of Ga Tunnmaa We Royal Dynasty and a Decendant of the Great Benin Kingdom of the Amazons Warriors brought heat to DEX and DEFi Global Trading Communities with multichain token and DEX: UBECU-LP Token and UBECUSWAP DEX.

Within one month, Nii Adama Djata, The Chief Business Development and Financial Director of the Kingdom’s Royal Council locks in 1.9M in liquidity behind WETH/UBEC-LP pair on Ethereum Chain in the Uniswap V3 DEX.” Ubec-lp is connected to every major blockchain.

King Oyanka Kingdom Regulated Multichain Token has been listed on

Today on the 16th August 2022, "Ubec-lp is now Listed on Coinmarketcap with 3 million worth of liquidity behind it within 2 to 3 months. We did something that people cannot do with millions of dollars. Those who are Experts in crypto banking understand what it means to be here, King Oyanka Quizzed. King Oyanka Noted that after this development many people are shocked, They underestimated us because this is Kingdom Regulated from Africa Ghana and the world knows only the a

Rich and Westerners can make such things happen, Now they see. Even if you go to coinmarketcap front page and put in "ubec-lp" in the search, it shows 3M liquidity. This achievement is historical and no other entity, individual or government has done this I Africa and beyond .

https://coinmarketcap.com/dexscan/ethereum/0xe31fd6e6ec37bfe5d339b262b7960fdb53ea1782

A wonderful journey for Africa to believe in crypto, Digital Assets banking. King Oyanka Coins Goes Global.