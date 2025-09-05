3 hours ago

In a pivotal moment for Africa’s energy future, the Seventh Meeting of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Regional Committee for Africa convened in Accra, bringing together leaders from across the continent and global partners to shape a strategic agenda for solar-powered growth.

The two-day conference marks a critical juncture in Africa’s clean energy transition, focusing on turning policy ambitions into tangible projects, attracting investment, and building resilience through innovation.

A Gathering For Transformational Action

The Accra meeting brought together ministers, diplomats, development partners, and energy experts to align solar development strategies with Africa’s socio-economic priorities.

The Minister of Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, chaired the conference, framing the continent’s solar transition as both a necessity and an opportunity.

“Expanding solar capacity is vital for environmental sustainability and a cornerstone for economic inclusion and industrial development,” Jinapor said.

He highlighted the stark energy access disparity, noting that nearly 600 million Africans still lack electricity. “Africa makes up 17% of the global population but consumes only 4% of the world’s energy. This is a development crisis as much as it is a climate challenge.”

Ghana, alongside Seychelles, currently holds the vice-presidency of the ISA’s Africa Region, underscoring its leadership role in the alliance.

Adding a global perspective, Damilola Ogunbiyi, CEO of Sustainable Energy for All and the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative, stressed the role of solar in equitable development.

“Solar is the fastest and cheapest way to reach underserved populations. But energy inequality is profound—the average African uses just 400 kilowatt-hours annually, compared to 13,000 in the U.S. This must change,” she said.

Ogunbiyi called for bold reforms in licensing and tariff frameworks, encouraging African governments to mobilize local capital from sovereign wealth funds and pension systems.

India And France Reaffirm Support

As founding members and co-presidents of the ISA, India and France reaffirmed their commitment to Africa’s clean energy agenda.

Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, Manish Gupta, invoked the vision of “One Sun, One World, One Grid” as a blueprint for transnational solar connectivity.

He pointed to India’s ongoing support for distributed solar applications in agriculture, health, and home electrification across Africa.

Similarly, France’s Ambassador to Ghana, Jules Armand Beaussieux, linked solar investment to climate responsibility and economic growth. “France is committed to supporting solar energy in Africa through financial and technical partnerships,” he noted.

ISA’s Strategic Pivot: From Ambition To Action

ISA Director General Mr. Ashish Khanna announced a shift in ISA’s approach from policy ambition to implementation.

“Energy access is a basic human right,” he said. “Our goal is to help Member Countries build their own solar ecosystems—through implementation partnerships, innovative financing, and stronger local capacities.”

ISA’s updated strategy includes collaboration under “Mission 300,” aimed at electrifying 300 million Africans through distributed solar solutions backed by $48 billion in concessional financing.

Major Outcomes From the Accra Meeting

Several concrete outcomes and partnerships were unveiled at the meeting.