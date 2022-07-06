35 minutes ago

The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana National Gas Company, Dr Ben K.D Asante, says the current crisis between Russia and the rest of Europe over gas supply offers Africa the opportunity to supply the commodity to the Old Continent.

According to him, the African continent has about 10 to 12 percent of the gas reserves in the world but only utilises 4 percent.

“So, we have all it takes to export what we don’t use,” Dr Asante said.

He made this known at the maiden Gas Commercialisation Workshop organised by Geneva-based Global Gas Centre (GGC) in collaboration with Ghana Gas.

Themed ‘The Role of the State in Promoting Gas Commercialisation’, the one-day workshop held at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Accra on Tuesday, June 28 was aimed exploring opportunities in maximising the commercial value of gas.

The workshop forms part of a series organised by GGC across Africa in the face of an expected dip in supply occasioned by the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Dr Asante admonished stakeholders in Africa to look for investors in Europe who will no longer depend on Russia as a result of the sanctions imposed on the Eastern European nation.

“Sanctions on Russia offer Africa a significant market in Europe,” he stressed.

Other speakers at the workshop included Executive Director of GGC Valerie Ducrot, commercial and corporate lawyer Anna Nerush, President of the Monitoring Observatory of Economic Development Indicators of Africa (OSIDEA) Cheikhou Oumar Sy among others.