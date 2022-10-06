3 hours ago

A Deputy Minister of Energy, Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer, has reiterated calls for Africa to work to ensure the infrastructure gap and financing challenges within the continent’s energy sector are resolved.

Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer believes this is the opportune time for the continent to break through as the world works in achieving Sustainable Development Goal 7 which focuses on affordable and clean energy.

The Deputy Minister was speaking at this year’s Africa Energy Conference organized by the Business and Financial Times in Accra.

He urged African Leaders to adopt pragmatic approaches to resolving the energy challenges confronting the continent.

“African countries in addressing energy needs and challenges must adopt approaches which guarantee consistent efficiency, monitor projected opportunities, and strategically position nations to take full advantage of these opportunities.”

“African countries must do the seemingly simple things very well while exploring emerging opportunities in the sector.”

Source: citifmonline