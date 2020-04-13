10 minutes ago

General Secretary of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Abdel-Moneim Bah says the Africa's flagship competition the Cup of Nations will revert to the summer agains after the next tournament is held in Cameroon in January next year.

CAF changed the calendar with the last competition in Egypt being held in the summer for the first time with 24 participating teams.

The next edition in Cameroon was supposed to be held in the summer of 2021 but Caf unceremoniously announced a change of calendar to January which usually conflicts with African players playing for major leagues in Europe.

With most European clubs reluctant to lose their stars at the most crucial time of the league.

"The vision of CAF is clear, which is that the Nations Championship should be held in the summer," Bah said on the Egyptian On Time Sport on Sunday night.

"The local authorities in Cameroon requested that the tournament be held in January and February due to climatic conditions at the time of June and July.

"We were between playing in difficult climatic conditions, facing the possibility of postponing many matches or playing in January and February, and facing the permanent problem related to the availability of players.

"This is an exception and is supposed to come back again to the summer after that," added the Moroccan official, who took office early last month.

On Saturday, CAF announced the postponement of the Champions League and Confederations Cup for clubs indefinitely due to the Corona virus pandemic.

But Bah made it clear that CAF does not intend to cancel any competition even if the competitions are postponed until next August in light of reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League and Confederation Cup.

"We have to say we are fortunate that we are about to finish the two competitions as only the semi-finals and finals remain," the Secretary-General said.

"Certainly today, we hope that this crisis will be over by the summer, and the matches will be scheduled as soon as possible, perhaps in mid-June, July or August, but for us there is no plan to cancel."

Almost all sports competitions in the world have stopped due to the Corona virus, which has killed thousands around the world.