In a thrilling semifinal match on Tuesday, Ghana's Black Satellites secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Senegal, earning themselves a spot in the final of the Men's football competition.

The decisive goal came late in the game when substitute Michael Ephson capitalized on a pass from Jerry Afriyie, slotting the ball into the net in the 83rd minute.

Under the guidance of Coach Desmond Ofei, Ghana's team displayed another commanding performance, showcasing their determination to reach the championship stage.

Despite Senegal's staunch defense, Ghana persisted, ultimately breaking through to secure the crucial win.

The path to victory was challenging, with Senegal proving to be formidable opponents, effectively thwarting Ghana's early scoring attempts.

With this semifinal triumph, Ghana now prepares to face Uganda in the final. Uganda secured their spot in the championship match by defeating Congo 4-2 in the other semifinal.

The highly anticipated final of the Men's football competition is scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 22, 2024, at 8:00 pm.

As Ghana and Uganda gear up for this showdown, football enthusiasts eagerly await an electrifying clash between two formidable teams vying for glory.