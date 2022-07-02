4 hours ago

Ghana’s Minister of Youth & Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif has assured us that the African Games Stadium site at Legon will be ready by February 2023.

Speaking at Parliament, he said the renovated facility will be ready six months ahead of the Games.

He expressed that after completion, it will be tested before to ensure that it can host the Games.

Ghana will host 54 other African nations for the 13th African Games in Accra. It is the first time Ghana is organizing a multi-sports event.

The last Games took place in Morocco in 2019.

By Sammy Heywood Okine