1 hour ago

The 2023 edition of the annual Eidul Adha Quranic competition took place in Adabraka, Accra.

The event was organized by the African Neighbors Foundation (ANF), a non-profit organization, with the aim of fostering a love for reading and memorizing the Holy Quran and teaching the art of delivering the Jummah (Friday prayers) sermon, known as Khutbah.

The competition drew participants from five Islamic schools within the Adabraka community: Ansarul Islam Islamic School, Khairiya Islamic School, Zurack Islamic School, Mahdi Suraka Islamic School, and Darul Hijra Islamic School.

ANF’s goal is to address the moral challenges faced by communities and to honor the Zango communities by instilling Quranic teachings and values in the youth.

Khairiya Islamic School emerged victorious, winning a desktop computer, a large wall clock, a ceiling fan, and GHS500. Ansarul Islam secured the second position, earning a desktop computer and a small wall clock. Darul Hijra clinched the third place, receiving two wall clocks of different sizes. Zurack and Mahdi Suraka Islamic Schools achieved fourth and fifth places respectively, each being awarded a small wall clock.

Every participant received a certificate of participation, a copy of the Holy Quran, and additional books. Additionally, participating schools received GHS100 each for transportation.

Hajia Mamata Musah Sheriff, CEO of ANF, discussed the foundation’s previous initiatives, such as addressing drug abuse, offering breast cancer screening, and providing skills training for soap making and dress making. ANF has also contributed clothing and food items to underprivileged communities.

The annual Quranic competition, a cornerstone of ANF’s efforts, was inaugurated in 2017 and has been held in Accra for the second consecutive year.

Similar competitions were previously organized in collaboration with other female Muslim organizations in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti region.

Prominent figures including Chief Alhaji Abdul Mumin Bagiga and the Imam of Adabraka supported the event. The Chief of Adabraka expressed gratitude to ANF for their valuable program and highlighted the role of such initiatives in guiding the youth towards positive paths.

Source: citifmonline