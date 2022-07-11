2 hours ago

Former Ghana star Laryea Kingson says that it will not take long for an African team to make it to the finals of the World Cup.

He says that African teams are gradually getting there and will in the near future get to the finals of the World Cup.

According to the former Hearts of Midlothian midfielder, most African players ply their trade in Europe which is seen as the 'mecca' of football, and its just a matter of time.

Five teams will represent Africa at this year's World Cup in Qatar which has only reached the quarter-finals in the history of the World Cup in 2002 by Senegal and 2010 by Ghana.

Cameroon, Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana and Senegal will represent Africa at the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

"For me, I think African teams are not far away from getting close to the World Cup finals because when you look at it, most of the players are playing in Europe."

"They've been friends with most of the European players and Asian players that will come to the tournament, so for me I think African teams are not far away from getting close to the final," Kingston said.

Africa has struggled enormously at the FIFA World Cup despite having the array of stars at its disposal and will be hoping to go far at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana is in Group H alongside Portugal, Korea and Uruguay.