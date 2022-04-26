6 hours ago

The Continental President of the AfCFTA Young Entrepreneurs Federation(AfYEF) Mr Siita Sofo Hissan has commended the board chairman of the Afro Arab Microfinance Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu for signing the memorandum of understanding between the Association of Small Scale Industries(ASSI).

“This opportunity has actually being initiated and concluded by AfYEF and we are proud to be part of the success story. “

It would be recalled that the Afro Arab Microfinance signed a memorandum of understanding with the Association of Small Scale Industries to provide tailored financial solutions to their members.

"First of all, let me congratulate you and the Afro Arab Microfinance for signing the memorandum of understanding between the association. The pace you have set will yield positive results for your company. It also signifies that you are working hard to ensure that you achieve the youth and women empowerment you have been advocating over the past few years".

Board Chairman of the Afro Arab Group Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu in his remarks thanked him for his encouraging words.

" Mr President, thank you for the encouraging messages and this will help the Afro Arab Microfinance and the entire Afro Arab Group grow from grace to grace. The Afro Arab Microfinance under my tutelage will ensure that women and the youth of Ghana achieve their dreams of becoming entrepreneurs".

Ambassador Alhaji Salamu added that his outfit is looking forward to partner any association that will open its doors to help expand their businesses.

About AfCFTA Young Entrepreneurs Federation

Using the youth of Africa to solve African problems through mobilization, networking training and funding. This means that we work to remove the social and economic barriers to innovation, disrupting the status quo in everything we do, as far as the African entrepreneur is concerned.

Mission

To connect, engage and support young entrepreneurs in their quest to leverage AfCFTA by driving trade and advocating for reforms.

Vision

To be foremost community of young entrepreneurs who are fully empowered to actively participate,contribute and benefit from AfCFTA.