4 hours ago

A new survey has shown that the youth across Africa are overwhelmingly positive about their personal future and that of the Continent, leveraging technology and entrepreneurship.

The Africa Youth Survey 2020 indicated that there is growing belief in the concept of “Afro-optimism” among the Continent’s youth, driven by a strong sense of individual responsibility, a post-colonial mindset, entrepreneurialism, and confidence in a shared African identity.

“Africa’s youth believe they can solve problems collaboratively, and are hopeful of fighting corruption, achieving peace and improving their personal living conditions,” the survey said.

The Survey was conducted across 14 African countries in an attempt to pulse the aspirations, motivations and viewpoints of one of the world’s key demographics.

Transatlantic polling firm, PSB Research, conducted interviews in Congo Brazzaville, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Mali, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Togo, Zambia and Zimbabwe – a total of 4,200 in-depth, face-to-face interviews.

They were asked their opinions on their identity as Africans; on social cohesion in their communities; on the environment; political stability and democracy; foreign relations; entrepreneurship; technology and the media; and their views of the future.

Ivor Ichikowitz, the Chairman of the Ichikowitz Family Foundation, which commissioned the survey, said the results “are a loud wake-up call to all the Afro-sceptics”.

“We have found a youth that refuses to shy away from the very real challenges of Africa, that is honest about what needs to be done and what their role has to be to achieve this – and they are overwhelmingly keen to make that difference.”

African youth are well-connected and technology and media savvy with a great interest in current affairs.

Seventy-nine per cent believe that Wi-Fi access should be a fundamental human right, 81 per cent believe that technology would change the fortunes of Africa, 59 per cent use their smart phones for more than three hours per day, while 89 per cent use it for social media.

Former President of South Africa, Kgalema Motlanthe, a guest contributor to the Report, said: “I am encouraged by the youth of Africa’s common vision of a pan-African identity; of a love of their fellows that transcends colour, creed, class or nationality; and, of their commitment to fighting corruption.”

“I am immensely heartened too by their Afro-optimism, underscored by their belief in Afro-capability.”

“We have much work to do if we are to stand a very real chance of making the dream of the African Century a reality for our people, but this survey shows that in our youth, we have the very best chance yet, which truly is something to celebrate, to encourage and to look forward to.”