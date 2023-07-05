1 hour ago

A flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto says his campaign message is resonating well with the delegates.

He said the delegates were confident of his ability to unify the party for victory in the 2024 general elections.

“My message is going very well with the delegates. They have realised that we are very much aware of their situations, and they are very confident that under my leadership the party will grow stronger and stronger and break the eight come next year,” he said.

Dr Akoto said this in an interview with Citi News in Accra on Wednesday after his vetting.

Dr Akoto was one of three aspirants scheduled for vetting today.

Concerning the vetting, the former Agric Minister said “This exercise is confidential, so I cannot tell you much, but I can say that everything has gone very well.”

He noted that his campaign which begun in the region had been well received and was going well.

“We will continue tomorrow in the Central Region, and then we go to the Eastern region, Ashanti. We are doing a tour of the regions not necessarily finishing every region before moving to another region but is just one stop and jump,” he added.

Source: citifmonline