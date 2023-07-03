3 hours ago

A flagbearer hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto will on Monday, July 3, 2023, begin a nationwide campaign tour starting with the Greater Accra Region.

The two-term Member of Parliament for Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region will first visit the Shai-Osudoku constituency, Ningo-Prampram constituency and then Ashaiman constituency where he will meet with polling station executives and delegates to sell his vision for the party and Ghana to them.

On Tuesday, July 4, 2023, he will visit Domeabra-Obom, Ayawaso East and Ayawaso North Constituencies where he’ll convince the delegates to vote for him to become the party’s Presidential Candidate for the 2024 election.

The former Minister for Food and Agriculture will then move his campaign to the Central and Eastern Regions.

He will be accompanied by two Co-campaign Chairmen, Alfred Boye, a former Greater Accra NPP Regional Chairman, and KEN-WUUD Norwusu, also former NPP Volta Regional Chairman, the National Coordinator of the campaign team, Peter Oteng Darko and Campaign Spokesperson, Dr. Prince Sodoke Amuzu.

The New Patriotic Party on May 26, 2023, opened nominations for its Presidential Primary and closed on June 24, 2023.

A total of 10 aspirants contesting the flagbearer race successfully sub­mitted their presidential nomination forms to the party.

They are a former Minister of Energy, Mr Boakye Agyarko; former NPP General Secretary and presidential spokesperson, Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; former Member of Parliament (MP) for Mampong, Mr Francis Addai-Ni­moh; former Minister of State, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku and former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

The rest are Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; former Minis­ter of Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen; former Min­ister of Justice and Attorney Gen­eral, Mr Joe Ghartey; energy expert, Mr Kwadwo Opoku and Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

A Special Delegates Congress will be held on August 26, 2023, to select five of the presidential aspirants.

The top five aspirants will then contest for the flagbearer slot on December 4, 2023, to elect one to lead the party in the 2024 general elections.

Source: citifmonline