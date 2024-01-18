1 hour ago

Former Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriye Ankrah has set the records straight on a viral video which capture him and other bigwigs swearing on their lives and that of their first borns.

Mr Ankrah has said the publication is inaccurate, misleading ad deliberately twisted to suit the agenda of detractors.

In a statement, the former Minister for Youth and Sports confirmed he arranged the ceremony ahead of the 2020 general election.

“It is yet another example of how seriously I took my role and how committed I was to ensure that we did our work with utmost integrity of our party and it’s Member and supports,” he said.

Mr Ankrah emphasised the video has nothing to do with the national executives in charge of managing the upcoming 2024.

He has therefore urged NDC members to ignore the fake news and support the executives in their quest to secure victory for the party come December 7.

Read the statement below: