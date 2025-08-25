36 minutes ago

Presidential Envoy for Inter-Faith and Ecumenical Relations, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has drawn a clear line against what he describes as “fear-driven” prophecies predicting the deaths of Ghanaian leaders.

He insists that his office is not meant to receive or process prophecies of doom, stressing that such practices only fuel unnecessary panic in the country.

Speaking in Accra, Afriyie Ankrah expressed frustration over the surge in death prophecies directed at national figures, warning that the trend has the potential to destabilize governance and public confidence

“Enough of your death prophecies. My office isn’t for receiving prophecies of doom,” he declared.

“If you have any prophecy about Ghana becoming like Malaysia, Singapore, or South Korea, then come and see me.”

Background to the Directive

The issue of prophecy has become a hot-button topic in Ghana since the tragic August 6, 2025 helicopter crash in the Ashanti Region which killed eight people, including two cabinet ministers.

Shortly after the incident, several self-proclaimed prophets posted videos on social media claiming they had foreseen the disaster but were ignored.

The viral claims raised questions about the credibility and impact of such public declarations.

In response, on August 10, Afriyie Ankrah’s office issued a directive requiring religious leaders to submit prophecies of national importance — particularly those concerning governance, security, and political leadership — for official review before making them public.

Overwhelming Submissions

Since the directive was announced, more than 200 prophecies have been submitted to the envoy’s office.

However, Afriyie Ankrah revealed that the majority of these submissions lacked depth.

“By and large, 70–80% is of no substance. Only about 2–5% may warrant further consideration,” he explained.

To make the process more accessible, the Inter-Faith Office has created a WhatsApp platform and an official email for the submission of prophecies, particularly those deemed sensitive to national stability.

Biblical Justification

Addressing concerns that the policy could be an attempt to stifle freedom of worship, the envoy defended the review process with biblical references. Quoting from 1 Thessalonians 5:20-21, he noted: “Do not treat prophecies with contempt, but test them all. Hold on to what is good.”

He also cited 1 John 4:1, which instructs Christians to “test the spirits.”

“The Bible itself encourages review,” he explained. “This is not about suppressing prophecies. It’s about ensuring that what is shared publicly is beneficial and does not cause unnecessary fear.”

Afriyie Ankrah stressed that negative prophecies about death and destruction could create panic, particularly when they involve top state officials.

“Imagine if a prophet in America declared that Air Force One was going to crash. You can imagine the level of security response that would follow. We don’t want Ghana to get to that point,” he cautioned.