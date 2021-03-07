17 minutes ago

Two goals hero Daniel Afriyie Bernie ultimately became the Man Of the Match in the Grand Finale Ghana defeated Uganda to win the 2021 CAF under 20 Afcon.

The Black Satellite skipper grabbed his 2nd and 3rd goals in the second of just two finals in national jersey, and Saturday's came along with MOTM reward.

The Hearts of Oak scored in either half to hand Ghana it's 4th Afcon glory after 12 years hiatus.

His opener was in the 22nd minute when he slapped in a corner kick at the near post to deflate the Ugandans.

six minutes into the second half, the number 10 shirted man tucked in from close range after Percious Boah's cut back took a deflection and dropped in front of him.

The Black Satellites are now the second most successful African U20 national team tied with Egypt on four titles; second behind Nigeria who have tallied seven titles.

By scoring in the Afcon final, Bernie has replicated an enviable feat he achieved when he scored the winning goal in the final at the 2021 WAFU B under 20 Championship.