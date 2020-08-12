2 hours ago

The Afro-Arab Group Capo, Alhaji Salamu Amadu a staunch supporter of Kumasi Asante Kotoko has extend his congratulatory message to Nana Yaw Ampofo,chief Executive officer of the African Club of the Century.

1 Chair as he is affectionately called donated a sets of boots to the entire team of Asante Kotoko some years ago when they played against their arch rivals Accra hearts of oak at the Accra Sports stadium.

"I wish our new Chief Executive officer Nana Yaw Amponsah the best of luck to steer the day to day activities of the club. it is my prayers that his vision for Kotoko comes through". Alhaji Salamu added.

I have a believe in the current board Chairman and his board members and I'm sure they will take Our club 'Asante Kotoko' to the promise land.

Nana Yaw Amponsah has been given three year mandate to manage the affairs of the club and with his expertise as a renowned football administrator supporters of Asante Kotoko believes he will transform the team.

"His very young and vibrant i believe inshallah he will bring joy to us inshallah"