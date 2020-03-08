5 hours ago

The Afro-Arab Group & Ayawaso East Municipal Commissions 24 Seater toilet facilitaty at Nima, a suburb in Accra.

The program, which came withh support from fidelity bank Ghana through the WASH program, has built 8 units of a 24 seater toilet facilitiy at the Nima market to help deal with the Sanitation challenges.

The facility is expected to serve both traders and residents around the market.

Municipal chief executive for ayawaso East, Honourable Hajia Salma Mohammed Sani Adams lauded the gesture.

"Alhaji Salamu is indeed making the vision of President Akufo-Addo a reality and as the Municipal chief executive for this area I will make sure all the communities facing toilet problems get solved".he said heartily.

Chairman of the company, Alhaji Salamu Amadu promised to ensure proper maintenance of the facility

"We all know about our bad aspects on maintance culture bin Ghana but I can assure you this going to be different first this project is a bot project build operate and transfer level and I have a compete team with regards of maintenance of this facilities."

The event brought together scholars from the Education sector, security experts, social entrepreneurs,opinion leaders and many other dignitaries.