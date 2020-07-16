2 hours ago

CEO of Afro Arab Group of Companies has come to the aid of Accra Girls Senior High School, donating some items to them amid the coronavirus scare.

Alhaji Salamu together with Alhaji Paapa Angola, Mbo Abdul Samed on Thursday called on the headmistress of the school to donate and support in the fight of COVID 19.

“I grew up here and by the Grace of Allah, Im now an entrepreneur with a chain of businesses that operates mostly within this catchment," Alhaji Salamu said.

"I visited my Father (Alhaji Paapa Angola) last week evening and we were watching a Hausa based Television station called Gaskiya TV were I saw lots of parents on your school premises claiming reported COVID-19 cases in Accra Girls Senior High School. “

As a concerned parent, citizen and a native of Maamobi this drew my attention. So as part of my company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), we took it upon ourselves to support the Accra Girls Senior High School by bringing you nose masks, hand sanitizers and tissues as a positive gesture towards the safety of the students.

The Accra Girls Senior High School is among the schools hit by the virus with over 5o positive cases, raising questions about the safety of students in the school.

Mr. Harry Evans Arthur, Director of Education for the Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly led the delegation to the school.

He commended the chairman for such a gesture, and entreated other entities to do similar as the government cannot do it all.

The Headmistress of the Accra Girls High School Mrs. Joyce Acolatse expressed her profound gratitude to the Afro-Arab Group Chairman Alhaji Salamu Amadu and his team for their kind Gesture.

"On behalf of the school we want to say a very big Thank you for coming to our aid, as you can also see there’s peace and calm on the compound what is happening outside is not the same here. We are really working and doing our work".

The Government has given us some but we “Thank You” for also coming to add up. We are very Grateful to you".