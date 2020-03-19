8 minutes ago

As part of the company's Cooperate Social Responsibility(CSR) The Afro-Arab Group of companies under the leadership of Alhaji Salamu Amadu will distribute about four thousand hand sanitizers freely to create awareness as part of measures to drive corona virus from the country.

Distribution of the hand sanitizers will start from the Nima,Mamoobi and Mallam Atta Markets among other zongo communities in the country, the company has said.

"Afro-Arab Group's ideology is to help the needy and the time is now for us to support the President's directives to prevent the deadly CONVID 19 virus from attacking us".

"Afro-Arab Group under my supervision will continue to support the President Nana Addo by giving our small quota as citizens so that it won't get out of hands". Alhaji Salamu Amadu added.

Alhaji Salamu also commended his Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the National Chief Imam Of Ghana His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharabutu their efforts and plans been by them to propagate the Awareness message across the country.