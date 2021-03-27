39 minutes ago

Chairman of Afro-Arab Group of companies as Alhaji Abdul Salamu Amadu on Friday 26th March 2021 joined hands with Sensational Musician Addi Self of Self Nation to launched his much-awaited album 'The BBC Album' at the 4Syte Complex studio, Accra.

Speaking at the event, the national Zongo youth ambassador praised the Self Nation boss for not sitting idol after his exit from the Shatta Movement Group.

"I'm excited to be part of the history and I pledge to support Addi Self any day because he is a big star in the Zongo communities," Chairman Salamu said.

"He is putting too much efforts and hard work and I love people with such charisma."

According to Alhaji Salamu also knows as One Chair among the album the song titled Zongo to BBC is inspiring and therefore urged the Zongo communities in the country to rally behind one of their own to succeed.

Born as Jafaro Mohammed known in the showbiz arena as Addi Self, is a Ghanaian talented singer and songwriter, born on 19th September 1992, he developed a love for Dancehall music at his tender age.

Addi Self is been influenced, by Keith Blair ( Anthony B ), and many other talented stars.

The debut album packed with 15 songs featured sensationalsinger Mugeez of R2Bees and Kelvynbwoy among others.