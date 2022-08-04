2 hours ago

The Afro Arab Properties and Construction Limited, a subsidiary of the Afro Arab Group of Companies has commissioned a 48-seater public toilet in two suburbs in the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly.

The gesture is to help solve the sanitation challenges bedeviling those communities.

The Presiding Member of the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly Hon Abu Awuvami speaking on behalf of the Municipal Chief Executive Hajia Salma Mohammed Sani Adams lauded the Afro Arab Properties and Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu for the good work done and called on more private entities and individuals within Ayawaso East to emulate the steps of Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu.

"Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu and the Afro Arab Properties are private entities and therefore must be commended for their commitment to helping develop the Ayawaso East Municipality. As an Assembly, we have to support people like him and his company to do more for the people in the communities within the Municipality. Afro Arab Properties have invested a lot of money into this project so it is the responsibility of the Assembly to support them to generate revenue",He said.

He noted that the Assembly will demolish the old toilet at the Nima Frankies to pave way for the new one to operate effectively.

Alhaji Paapa Angola, a board member of the Afro Arab Group on behalf of the Founder and CEO Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu called on the residents of the two areas to ensure the facilities are well maintained.

"First of all, we thank Allah for the successful completion of the project. My little advice to the residents at 441 world bank and Nima Frankies is that they abide by the rules and regulations that would be put in place by the management of the facilities for its sustainability".

In all, five communities within Ayawaso East namely Nima 441, Nima Frankies, Nima Market, Luga Kanda and Kusuntu Line Nima will be the beneficiaries of the project.